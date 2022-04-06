New Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar assumes charge

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 5

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar assumed charge at the District Administrative Complex today. A guard of honour was accorded to him by a contingent of the Punjab Police on his arrival.

Talwar held a series of meetings with senior officers of various departments to know about the situation in the district. He said as per the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, it would be their utmost duty to provide accountable and responsible administration to the people of the district.