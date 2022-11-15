New Mohali SSP takes charge, says will turn heat on anti-social elements

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 14

Asking people to cooperate with police in maintaining law and order, Dr Sandeep Garg, Mohali’s new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), today said drug traffickers and anti-social elements will be dealt with strictly in the district.

Dr Garg, who took charge today, replaces Vivek S Soni, who has been posted as the Rupnagar SSP. Garg held a meeting with senior officials of the district and reviewed policing in the district. Earlier, the police unit gave him a guard of honour.

“People must get police verification of tenants done so that anti-social elements do not enter housing societies easily. Our initiative will be to provide transparent, efficient police administration and early redress of grievance of senior citizens,” he said.

Garg said new technology would be introduced in policing for better communication with people and resolving issues promptly. “We will get all CCTV cameras functional for early crime detection. More number of cops will be engaged in night patrol. The number of traffic cops, PCRs and two-wheelers PCRs will be increased for better accessibility.”

He said the police would act strictly against hooligans on two-wheelers.

Dr Garg, a 2012-batch IPS officer, has earlier officiated as the SSP of Rupnagar, Patiala, Jalandhar (Rural) and Sangrur.