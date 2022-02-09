New NCC Additional Director General

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

Major-Gen Rajiv Chhibber took over as 9th Additional Director General of the National Cadet Corps’ Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Directorate here today.

In his 33 years of service, he has held prestigious command and staff assignments, including a foreign tenure as adviser to Commander, Botswana Defence Forces, where he ensured military training on the Indian pattern, thus negating the influence of other Asian countries.

Besides commanding an infantry battalion in J&K and an Assam Rifles sector in the North-East, General Chhibber has held critical assignments at the division, corps and Army Headquarters level.