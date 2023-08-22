New P'kula DC assumes charge

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: Panchkula’s newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan assumed charge on Monday. While interacting with officials and employees, he encouraged them to work diligently and with dedication, emphasising importance of maintaining discipline. TNS

Thief nabbed, 10 cycles recovered

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a bicycle thief and recovered 10 expensive bicycles from his possession. The suspect, identified as Neem Kanta, a resident of Khuda Ali Sher village, had recently stolen two bicycles from Sector 17. The police said a total of 10 bicycles worth about Rs 3 lakh had been recovered from him.

