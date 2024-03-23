New stadium in Mullanpur all set for IPL match today

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, March 22

Spectators may face a little hassle to reach the brand new Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium, Mullanpur, but it will be worth to watch the venue finally hosting a mega event.

Gates Open at 12.30pm Toss at 3pm Match starts at 3.30pm

The Saturday afternoon showpiece between IPL teams Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will surely be a houseful event as Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is all set to host its first ever mega event at the new venue.

The match is expected to a high-scoring outing under the shining Sun, given the past records during domestic matches. Meanwhile, BCCI top officials are likely to reach Chandigarh tomorrow afternoon, and will enjoy the match here.

“I am eagerly waiting to watch the match at this new facility. The stadium looks amazing, but small in comparison to the old PCA stadium. It will be interesting to see, if the match remains a high-scoring affair. I hope, Punjab Kings start with a win,” said Ritambra, a local fan.

“I am travelling from the national capital to cheer for the Capitals. This ground looks good, and gives a fresh feeling. A lot will depend upon the conditions (pitch) here. The Delhi Capitals have a good batting attack, and it will be good to watch them live,” said Raghu.

Meanwhile, more than 2,200 personnel of the Punjab Police led by 60 gazetted officers will supervise tight security arrangements. Two major roads have been chosen for entry and exit of spectators — from Sector 39, Chandigarh, towards the stadium and the other coming from the New Chandigarh (Kurali) road. There are 13 entry and exit gates at the stadium and nearby open land has been converted into parking lots.

Punjab vs Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other leaders of the state are expected to reach the stadium to watch thematch between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals

BCCI secretary Jay Shah along with other officials will be here to watch the match. It is expected that the BCCI will review facilities here and will consider the ground for allotting future international matches

Given the circumstances of under construction road, the spectators are advised to reach the venue before time. Since the entry to the stadium will be opened at this grand level for the first time, spectators may face problem in gaining access to their designated sitting area

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL #Mohali