New sub-registrar office to be ready soon

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 4

The state government is set to complete the construction of a state-of-the art sub-registrar office here to provide hassle-free and transparent civic services to the residents.

Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma said people who buy or sell property would be able to avail related services in this office the same day and under one roof. This would enable a buyer to get the registry deed upon the completion of the registration process within 90 minutes.

Verma held a meeting with the officials of the sub-registrar’s office along with officials of the district administration. He said, “All facilities, such as the preparation of the registry deed, the purchase of stamp papers, the authorised centre of the Punjab Land Record Society, EKYC for identification, purchase and sale of the property and the process of taking high-quality photographs, including a witness for the deed and registration, will be completed within 90 minutes, along with the facility of getting a coloured print of the registry under one roof. Different counters will be present at the office for writing will deed, and if someone wants to write it themselves at home, there will be an online counter as well.”

The Chief Secretary added that due to a two per cent discount in stamp duty for women, a a large number of women are among the registrants, so seperate seating arrangements would be made for women in the new office. A waiting area with all the basic facilities would be available.

KAP Sinha, Special Chief Secretary-cum-Finance Commissioner, Revenue, said given the upcoming challenges, necessary arrangements should be made so that people who visit the office to get their properties registered do not face any problem.

