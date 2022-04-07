New timings of Sewa Kendras

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 6

The working hours at the Sewa Kendras will be changed from tomorrow.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said the Sewa Kendras would now open from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 6 pm, while on Saturdays and Sundays, these would operate from 10 am to 4 pm.

A total of 15 such centers are functioning in the district — 12 at the tehsil level and three in villages. More than 375 services of 24 departments are provided at these centres.