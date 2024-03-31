New voters in Mohali can enrol till May 4

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 30

District Electoral Officer Aashika Jain said May 4 would be the last date for new voters to enrol before the forthcoming General Election. She exhorted residents to apply for enrolment online or offline. She said anyone who would be above 18 years of age as of April 1 would be eligible to vote in the General Election.

The DEO said that by logging on to the voter service portal, a user may avail of and access various services, such as accessing the electoral list, applying for a voter ID card, applying online for corrections to a voter’s card, viewing details of polling booths and assembly constituencies, among other information related to the elections. Similarly, the voter helpline mobile app (VHA) would help citizens avail of and access various services, such as applying for a voter ID card and applying online for corrections to the voter’s card, among other important services.

The DEO said the residents of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar may contact their nearest SDM and Assistant Returning Officers’ offices located at Kharar, Mohali, and Dera Bassi for election-related queries and services. She added that, apart from that, a toll-free number (1950) has also been made to redress all election-related queries.

