New waste plant: MC to pitch for eco clearance tomorrow

Chandigarh, October 9

To obtain environmental clearance for installing a new integrated garbage processing plant in Dadu Majra for a period of 15 years, the MC is going to give a presentation to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on October 11.

The MC is setting up the new plant after the previous one established by Jaypee Group in Sector 25 failed to process the required garbage, resulting in a mountain of garbage at the Dadu Majra dumping ground.

The ministry will evaluate the project’s anticipated effects on the environment as well as socio-economic, cultural and human health issues. It will also evaluate its location so that it can be distanced from the eco-sensitive areas like Sukhna Lake or Bird Park. Besides, it will also assess power requirements, plant operational flow, site connectivity, pollution and other environmental-related aspects.

