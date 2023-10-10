New waste plant: MC to pitch for eco clearance tomorrow

Chandigarh, October 9
To obtain environmental clearance for installing a new integrated garbage processing plant in Dadu Majra for a period of 15 years, the MC is going to give a presentation to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on October 11.
The MC is setting up the new plant after the previous one established by Jaypee Group in Sector 25 failed to process the required garbage, resulting in a mountain of garbage at the Dadu Majra dumping ground.
The ministry will evaluate the project’s anticipated effects on the environment as well as socio-economic, cultural and human health issues. It will also evaluate its location so that it can be distanced from the eco-sensitive areas like Sukhna Lake or Bird Park. Besides, it will also assess power requirements, plant operational flow, site connectivity, pollution and other environmental-related aspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire incident at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...