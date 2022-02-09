Newborn boy found dead in Ambala drain

Ambala, February 8
The body of a newborn baby boy was recovered from a drain in Ambala Cantonment today. According to information, some residents noticed the body of the infant and informed the police.
On a complaint of Krishan Lal, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, a case has been registered against an unidentified person under Section 318 of the IPC at the Ambala Cantonment police station. The complainant said around 5 am, he was going for a walk when he noticed the newborn in the drain.
Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Dharampal said: “The newborn was taken to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, where he was declared brought dead. The CCTV footage of the area is being checked. It appears that the newborn was left soon after birth last night. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.”
