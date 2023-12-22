Newborn robbed of mother’s love, husband grapples with grief

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, December 21

In quiet lanes of Rajpura, where love once blossomed in the hearts of Gurvinder Singh and Harmeet Kaur, now echoes the haunting silence of grief. Gurvinder (26) finds himself grappling with an unbearable reality – the loss of his beloved wife Harmeet, who succumbed to the cruel hands of fate at the age of 24. What was supposed to be a joyous time with the birth of their first child turned into a nightmare, leaving behind a shattered husband and a newborn robbed of a mother’s love.

The newborn only had the chance to spend two precious hours cradled in his mother’s arms before fate dealt a heartbreaking blow.

As the family navigates the aftermath of Harmeet’s tragic demise, their focus is on providing a nurturing environment for the newborn. Gurvinder’s sister takes on the role of caretaker, attempting to fill the void left by a mother’s love.

Gurvinder and Harmeet’s love story traces back to their school days in 2014. The couple weathered storms of opposition, transcending caste barriers to embark on a journey of matrimony in 2022. The birth of their son on November 3 should have marked the beginning of a new chapter filled with joy and laughter. However, destiny had cruel plans, disrupting the happiness that had eluded them for far too long.

Theirs was a love that defied societal norms, a tale of two hearts entwined against all odds. Harmeet’s family, staunch Jat Sikhs, allegedly vehemently opposed her marriage to Gurvinder, a Rajput Sikh. The couple faced a barrage of threats and torment, seeking police protection for four months after their marriage to escape harm.

Gurvinder alleged, “She faced relentless threats and challenges from her own family, who couldn’t accept our love. They snatched away her freedom, her education and even her phone. Even after marriage, they wished death for her.”

Gurvinder’s mother’s ailing health compelled them to return to Rajpura in September this year, a decision that would prove fateful. Harmeet’s brother Jasmeet Singh, reportedly fuelled by disapproval and anger, had allegedly hatched a sinister plan to end her life. The couple’s inter-caste marriage became the catalyst for a tragedy that would unfold in the PGIMER’s gynaecology ward.

Harmeet, with dreams of raising her newborn, faced an unexpected and tragic end. Gurvinder recounts the heart-wrenching video call with his wife, who, hopeful of returning home, spoke lovingly to their child. Little did she know that her dreams would be shattered.

“The day before the fatal injection was given to her allegedly by her family, she was brimming with hope, excited to return to our little world. In a video call, she spoke to our newborn, promising to come home soon. Little did we know that fate had cruel plans, shattering the dreams she wove so lovingly,” said Gurvinder.

Gurvinder, now a widower at 26, grapples with the enormity of loss. The cries of their newborn, devoid of a mother’s touch, serve as a painful reminder of an irreplaceable void.

“When I see our little one cry, it hurts deep inside. Every tear is like a tiny echo of the big gap she left. I wish she could be here, soothing him with that special mom’s touch,” he shared.

The family, shattered by the heinous act, stands united in grief, seeking justice for Harmeet. Gurvinder, determined to fight for justice, plans to write to the SSP, urging protection for his family and his son. The accused, including Harmeet’s brother and those involved in the sinister plot, are now facing murder charges. Gurvinder’s quest for justice is not only a battle against those responsible for his wife’s death but also a plea to safeguard his family’s future.

