Newspaper vendor dies as speeding Thar hits scooter in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

A 50-year-old newspaper vendor, who was on his way to distribute newspapers, died after the scooter he was riding was hit by a speeding Thar at the Sector 17/18 light point on Madhya Marg this morning. The Thar was being driven by a 21-year-old youth, identified as Apram, a resident of Sector 33. He studies in Sonepat. He managed to escape from the spot, leaving the damaged vehicle behind. The victim has been identified as Balbir Singh Rana, a resident of Kishangarh, who was on his way to Sector 22 to collect newspaper bundles for distribution when the Thar coming from behind hit the scooter.

The police received information about the accident at 4.54 am following which a PCR vehicle was rushed to the spot. The victim was shifted to GMSH, Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC at the Sector 17 police station. Balbir worked as a newspaper vendor for the past over two decades. He is survived by wife and three children, including two daughters.

