Chandigarh's Nexus Elante mall marks its 11th anniversary

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 16

Nexus Elante has come up with attractive offers to mark its 11th anniversary. While a special décor has been set up to mark the occasion, the mall is celebrating “Purple Weekend”, a weekend event featuring special offers and shopping.

The endeavour centred around savings, scheduled to kickstart on Friday, will mark the beginning of a recurring monthly tradition wherein the mall will offer enticing discounts, deals and curated offers in fashion, food and beverage, electronics, movies, and hypermarket products.

Commenting on the occasion, Salim Roopani, regional director (North), said, “We are very happy to successfully mark 11 years of Nexus Elante. This is a special milestone for us. We have come up with a special décor and exciting offers this weekend. We would like to thank all our patrons, retail partners, and staff members for their support.”

