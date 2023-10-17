NGO launches tailoring project

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Manashray Foundation, an NGO registered in Barwala, Panchkula district, distributed sewing machines and certificates among students and women at Amb Sahib Colony, Phase 11, Mohali on Monday. It launched a tailoring project funded by SOSVA, an NGO functioning in Punjab and Chandigarh. Director of the NGO spread the message of women empowerment. TNS

City second in Gatka C’ship

Chandigarh: Punjab won the 11th National Gatka Championship at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. The Chandigarh team stood second, while Haryana and New Delhi claimed joint third. In the boys’ U-14 group, Amitdeep Singh from Uttarakhand and Ekampreet Kaur from Punjab received best player trophies. Similarly, in the under-17 age group, Damanpreet Singh from Punjab and Arjmeet Kaur from Haryana, and in the under-19 age category, Gurkirat Singh from Punjab and Ravleen Kaur from Chandigarh, were declared the best Gatkabaaz. In the U-22 group, Jeevanjot Singh and Arshdeep Kaur, representing Chandigarh, and in the U-25 category, Yashpreet Singh from Chandigarh and Veerpal Kaur from Punjab, were honoured as the best players. TNS

Puri elected as treasurer of BBFI

Chandigarh: Inderjit Singh Puri, Secretary, Chandigarh Ball Badminton Association, has been elected as treasurer of the Ball Badminton Federation of India (BBFI). Puri, working as a PGT Physical Education teacher at Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 22-D, has also performed duties as an official of ball badminton and football.

