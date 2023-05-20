 NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management : The Tribune India

Asks it to set up addl facilities to process refuse within 4 months

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed the UT Administration to set aside Rs 282 crore for solid and liquid waste management.



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, May 19

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has allowed the UT Administration to set aside Rs 282 crore for solid and liquid waste management.

During a hearing, the administration submitted that compensation need not be levied on Chandigarh as it had already allocated requisite funds and works were in progress for the management of solid and liquid waste in the city.

To bridge the waste generation and treatment gaps, an estimated amount of Rs 282 crore might be kept in a separate account as adequate funds were available with the administration for the purpose and were to be utilised during 2023-24.

For the protection of environment, compensation had to be paid by the UT for past violations in management of waste. The amount of compensation had been fixed at Rs 2 crore per minimum liquid discharge (MLD).

“With regard to the issue of compensation for past violations beyond laid down timelines, we accept the prayer of the UT Adviser that instead of levying compensation, the administration itself may ensure availability of funds at least to the extent of Rs 282 crore by transferring the amount in a separate ring-fenced account. This will not debar incurring expenditure over and above the amount of Rs 282 crore, if found necessary, for solid and liquid waste management,” ordered the tribunal.

According to the data filed by the administration, of 8 lakh MT legacy waste, 2.5 lakh MT has been remediated. The remaining legacy waste is required to be remediated. It is stated that work plan with funds have been firmed up for the purpose. Processing plants of 550 metric tonnes per day (TPD) are proposed to be set up in the UT to process the waste on a day-to-day basis.

Current generation of waste is 588 TPD, while processing is only 120 TPD (80 TPD dry waste). Thus, there is gap of 468 TPD, which is further adding to legacy waste. With regard to sewage management, the gap is to the extent of 133 MLD. Generation of sewage is 220 MLD and actual treatment as per standards is only to the extent of 87.6 MLD.

The NGT further directed the administration that installed capacity of eight existing/upgraded and renovated and new STPs be fully utilised to their capacity and made compliant with the standards preferably within four months.

“Treated water be utilised for secondary purposes, including industries and irrigation. If necessary, conveyance/distribution system be laid preferably in next six months,” ordered the tribunal.

The NGT further ordered the administration to plug the gap in waste processing by setting up additional facilities to process bio-degradable and non-biodegradable and other waste estimated to be 468 TPD, preferably within four months along with the legacy waste of 5.5 lakh MTs.

In its earlier order, the NGT had observed till the reported gap was bridged by processing solid waste, it would continue to remain a source of degradation of environment and damage to public health, including deaths and diseases, which the society could ill afford.

Cost imposed in past for green violations

  • NGT had imposed compensation on UT for past violations in waste management @ Rs 2 cr per minimum liquid discharge
  • UT prayed not to levy compensation as it had already allocated funds and works were on for management of solid/liquid waste in city
  • UT sought permission to keep Rs 282 cr in separate a/c as adequate funds were available and were to be utilised during 2023-24; NGT gave its nod

