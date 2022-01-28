NGT: Don't dump solid waste in N-choe

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, January 27

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Punjab Government and the UT Administration that no solid waste should be dumped in the N-choe or the catchment area, which is polluting the Ghaggar.

The grievance in an application filed by advocate-cum-social activist Sunaina was against the failure of the statutory authorities of Punjab and Chandigarh to install the necessary sewage treatment plant (STP), resulting in discharge of pollution into the drain originating from Chandigarh and passing through various sectors and villages of Mohali, before merging into the Ghaggar. “The pollution is affecting the eco-system, including aquatic life, and also public health. The discharge of untreated sewage into the drain is a violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act,” she submitted. Further, since the wastewater of the drain is used for cultivation of crops and washing of vegetables, which are consumed by residents, it is affecting the food chain and public health.

The tribunal directed the Joint Committee (Punjab and Chandigarh) to ascertain the status of the quantity of sewage being discharged by the UT and Punjab and STPs identified for interception of sewage and its treatment, which is also a part of the restoration of the water quality of the Ghaggar.

On January 3 this year, the Joint Committee submitted a status report mentioning the status of violations and steps taken in the matter in Punjab and Chandigarh.

In its final order, the tribunal directed that the Punjab Government and the UT Administration were required to sort out the issue with regard to the jurisdiction of Faidan village and take appropriate action of laying of sewage network and its treatment in a time-bound manner.

The NGT stated that the Punjab Government was required to take action for collection and treatment of untreated sewage from villages of the Mohali area — Amb Sahib Colony and Kambala, Papri, Manauli, Dairi, Kaura Majra, Chachu Majra, Saini Majra, Chau Majra, Nagiari, Ginemajra, Kalauli, Mote Majra, Hulka, Nadiali and Jhansali villages and many others of the Patiala region, in the vicinity of the drain, which were discharging untreated sewage into the drain, leading to the Ghaggar.

“The immediate action is required to regulate the dairies and gaushalas located in villages of Chandigarh and Mohali by following the “guidelines for environmental management of dairy farms and gaushalas”, stated the tribunal.

The tribunal further stated that the authorities of Chandigarh and Punjab were required to ensure that STPs operated efficiently so as to achieve the prescribed parameters without diverting untreated effluents into the drains.

“The UT Administration and the Punjab Government must ensure that no solid waste is dumped in the N-choe or the catchment area and no waste from Hadda Rodi sites is dumped into the N-choe/drain,” ordered the NGT.

The implementation will be overseen by the Chief Secretary of Punjab and the UT Adviser.

