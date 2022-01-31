NGT order goes down the drain in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Amarjot Kaur

Chandigarh, January 30

In a blatant violation of the NGT order, dated January 5, which directed the UT Administration and the Punjab Government to ensure that no solid waste is dumped in the N-choe or the catchment area, waste from the garbage collection centre in Sector 36-C continues to flow into the choe, which further flows into the Ghaggar.

The garbage centre is located on the top right bank of the choe; from old rags to thermocol sheets and concreate waste to plastic bags, all junk in the vicinity of the garbage collection centre was seen slipping down, into the choe when this correspondent visited the spot.

The smell of rotting waste and the sight of yellow concreate milestone reading “gas pipeline below” right in the middle of the shallow choe points at the callous attitude of the UT authorities towards water pollution.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “All choes are under the UT Administration; so the matter will be taken up to place a signage at various locations that throwing of waste is not allowed and penalty will be charged if anyone is caught. However, under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the MC is already removing solid waste lying at various locations in the N-choe. The visible solid waste will be removed in the coming days.”

UT Adviser Dharam Pal said, “The MC Commissioner will be looking into the matter. I have asked her to inspect the site with the engineering wing.”

#NGT