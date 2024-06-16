NHAI officials told to speed up repair work in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 15

The expansion work of the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway will be completed by July 2025 next year, the administration officials said after a review meeting with the officials of National Highways Authority of India at the District Administrative Complex. The IT City to Kurali National Highway will be made functional by December this year and the works at the Mohali-Sirhind National Highway will be completed by June 2025, the administration officials observed.

“The ongoing construction work of these national highways may cause some problems to the public, but the NHAI authorities have been urged to take care of these matters to minimise such problems. The NHAI officials have also been requested to complete these projects on time as per the fixed deadlines,” said Aashika Jain, Deputy Commissioner.

She also urged the NHAI officials to ensure that there is no obstruction in the flow of water on the national highways. Similarly, the cleanliness of the drains alongside the national highways should also be ensured for smooth flow of rainwater.

A special stormwater line is also being laid by the National Highways Authority for draining out water near the McDonald’s point on the Zirakpur-Dera Bassi highway, which will help residents and commuters get rid of the long-standing problem of stagnant water at the place.

The DC was told of the problems regarding the completion of the ongoing projects in the district by the NHAI officials. Jain also issued instructions to the officials of the district administration to address the issues on priority raised by the NHAI.

