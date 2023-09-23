NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached a house in Sector 15 here, belonging to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the proscribed group Sikh For Justice (SFJ).

A property confiscation notice has been affixed outside his house. Pannun is a proclaimed offender in an NIA case.

NIA sleuths visited Pannun's house in the morning to carry out confiscation proceedings and stayed there for nearly three hours.

The confiscation notice reads, “1/4th share of house no 2033, owner by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Proclaimed Offender in NIA case, stands confiscated to the State under Section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967, by the orders of NIA Special court, Mohali.”

