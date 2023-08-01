NIA raids house of KTF operative Paramjit Pamma in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 1

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the house of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Paramjit Singh Pamma in Mohali’s Phase-3B2 on Tuesday morning.

The search operation, along with a woman constable, continued for two hours at the house where his parents are currently staying.

In December 2020, the government had included KTF’s Paramjit Singh Pamma as “designated terrorists” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Paramjit has taken asylum in England.

#Mohali #National Investigation Agency NIA