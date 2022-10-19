NIA team raids woman lawyer's Sec 27 house

Chandigarh, October 18
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today raided the Sector 27 house of a woman lawyer, who has been representing gangsters, including those from the Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Davinder Bamibha groups, in court.
The NIA sleuths reached lawyer Dr Shelly Sharma’s house around 6 am and questioned her for over three hours. The investigating agency seized two mobile phones of the lawyer and took away some documents.
Sources said the advocate was questioned as to how she had been getting cases of all rival gangs.
The advocate claimed the NIA officials searched her house, scrutinised various case files and also scanned her laptop. “When the officials couldn’t find anything from the house, they took away my mobile phones,” she said.
The advocate said she had been fighting cases of several gangs, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Davinder Bambiha. “It is quite humiliating for a lawyer. I represent gangsters in court, this doesn’t mean I am a criminal,” she claimed.
Sources said the advocate was supposed to leave for Amritsar, where her case was listed for hearing, but had to cancel her travel.
“She has been dealing with cases of gangsters in Punjab and Chandigarh. To meet her clients, she has to visit them in jails,” said a source.
The NIA raid was part of searches conducted at several locations across Punjab, Haryana, UP and Chandigarh, included houses of gangsters, to probe the “nexus” between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers.
DBA to strike work
Chandigarh: The District Bar Association on Tuesday decided to strike work indefinitely. Sunil Toni, president, said the executive committee at a meeting passed a resolution condemning the raid. It asked the agency to give the lawyer unconditional exoneration. TNS
Has been representing gangsters in court
- Advocate Shelly Sharma has been representing gangsters from Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Davinder Bamibha groups in court
- In 2019, she got eight accused acquitted in the murder case of gangster Sukhbir Singh, alias Sukha Kahlwan
- Kahlwan was gunned down in 2015 at Phagwara while being taken back to Nabha jail in a police jeep after a court hearing in Jalandhar
#lawrence bishnoi #National Investigation Agency NIA #punjab gangsters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...