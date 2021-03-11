Nidhi, Talib emerge carrom champs

Chandigarh, August 20
Nidhi Gupta defeated Tuba Sehar (20-09, 22-18) to win the women’s title on the concluding day of the 24th St Stephen’s Carrom Ranking Tournament on Saturday.
In the semi-finals, Nidhi outplayed Vaidhavi Mamgain (25-00, 21-00) and Tuba defeated Sanya Chadha (24-07, 25-07).
In the men’s final, Mohammed Talib blanked Gagandeep Singh (20-09, 22-18). Earlier in the semis, Talib defeated Paras Arora (13-08. 21-07) and Singh blanked Himanshu Shekhar (21-13, 18-11). Abhinav Sharma won the boys’ junior title by defeating Arnav Bahuguna (06-05, 04-03).
Meanwhile, Gopal Kakkar overpowered a tough challenge by Pratyush Verema (16-04, 05-15, 22-00) to win the boys’ junior title. In the semis, Kakkar defeated Abhinav (21-00, 21-00) and Verma managed to log a comeback (05-11, 21-00, 18-03) win over Arnav Bahuguna.
