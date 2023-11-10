NIFT hosts 'Deepotsav'

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 9

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) hosted “Deepotsav” to mark the festival of lights.

The event featured stalls set up by students, exhibiting their creativity and entrepreneurial skills, offering handcraft products. Also on the offer were a variety of scrumptious food items and entertaining games. APS Nimbadia, IG, ITBP, Bhanu, was the guest of honour at the event.

#Panchkula