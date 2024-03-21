Nigel D’Sa, Swati Sharma win titles at masters meet

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 20

Nigel D’Sa of Maharashtra won the men’s 35+ singles title by defeating Satinder Malik 21-12 18-21 21-13, after a see-saw battle at the ongoing Yonex-Sunrise 46th Indian Masters National Badminton Championships. Top seed Swati Sharma won the women’s title by logging a comeback 14-21 21-11 21-10 win over Poonam Gandhe.

In the men’s doubles title clash, the pair of Yuvaraj and Subramanian S defeated Manish Kumar Gupta and Pankaj Naithani 21-12 21-13, whereas the team of Kannupriya Aggarwal and Swati Sharma won the women’s doubles title by overpowering Poonam and Deepti Paranjape 23-21 21-19. The team of Mohamed Rehan R and Anees Kowser J won the mixed doubles final by defeating Satinder Malik and Kannupriya 21-12 21-12.

Antony Kattapurath Jacob won the men’s 40+ singles final by overpowering Vivek Ojha 15-21 21-17 21-13, whereas Himani Punia Sharma won the women’s final by stunning top seed Aditi Rode 21-19 21-18. Prashant Bahatre and Manish Rawat won the men’s doubles title by defeating Raveesh Mohan and Sushant Shetty 21-11 21-7, whereas Manisha Bhawatkar and Arti Sinojiya defeated Shantala Kampapurmath and Suneetha Rao 21-10 21-18 to win the women’s final. The team of Raghavan P and Aditi won the mixed doubles title by defeating Vineet Dabak and Swapnal Chakrabarty 16-21 21-16 21-13.

In the men’s 45+ singles final, Shashidhar CM defeated top seed Lakhwinder Singh 21-14 21-11, whereas top seed Pooja Mehta won the women’s final by defeating Purva Sangani 21-12 21-7. In the doubles final, Mohan Babu Biju and Pradeep Kumar KS ousted Mit Adhyaru and Upendra Fadnis 22-20 15-21 21-8. Pooja and Yasmeen Shaikh outplayed Bidisha Baruah and Madhusmita Deka 21-16 21-15. The team of Sameer Abbasi and Pooja Mehta defeated Upendra Fadnis and Prerana Joshi 21-15 21-7 to win the mixed doubles event.

Kiran Makode won the men’s 50+ final by defeating Ajay Mathur 21-13 21-10. Naheed Divecha won the women’s final by defeating Sunita Singh Panwar 21-14 21-11. The team of Ashish Patel and Harendra Patel won the men’s doubles final by routing Shrikant Bakshi and Navdeep Singh 21-16 14-21 21-1.

In the women’s doubles final, Geeta Aggarwal and Jayashree Raghu outplayed Shikha Kkanduri and Suchitra Misra 21-14 18-21 21-15. The team of Kiran and Naheed Divecha won the mixed doubles event by defeating Prabagaran Subbaiyan and Jayashree Raghu 21-15 21-9.

