Nigerian national held with narcotics

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

The crime branch of the Chandigarh Police have nabbed a Nigerian national with 20.5 grams of ice (methamphetamine) and 5.2 grams of cocaine. The police said that the 28-year-old suspect — who had been staying in Kharar — is in the country illegally.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), led by Inspector Satvinder Singh, had nailed the suspect — identified as Joshva Chukwuka — near the CTU workshop in Sector 43.

The suspect used to sell ice for Rs 4,000 per gm and cocaine at Rs 6,000 per gm, said a police official.

The suspect — who had arrived in India on a tourist visa — used to procure drugs from Delhi. “The suppliers were based in Dwarka and Nawada,” said a crime branch sleuth privy to the investigation.

The police have registered a case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act and Section 14 of The Foreigners Act in this regard at the Sector 36 police station. After being produced in the court, he was sent to two-day police remand. Further probe is under way.

