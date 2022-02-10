Chandigarh lifts night curfew; schools to open with full capacity for all classes from February 14

Chandigarh, Feburary 10
The Administration on Thursday lifted night curfew in Chandigarh and allowed schools to open from February 14. Rock Garden and Bird Park will also open from February 12.
Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 123 Covid-19 cases, taking its total count to 91,019. With one more death reported in the city in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the city reached to 1,144. The number of active cases in the city was 1,011 while the number of recoveries was 88,864.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...