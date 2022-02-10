Chandigarh lifts night curfew; schools to open with full capacity for all classes from February 14

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, Feburary 10

The Administration on Thursday lifted night curfew in Chandigarh and allowed schools to open from February 14. Rock Garden and Bird Park will also open from February 12.

Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 123 Covid-19 cases, taking its total count to 91,019. With one more death reported in the city in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the city reached to 1,144. The number of active cases in the city was 1,011 while the number of recoveries was 88,864.