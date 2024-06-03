Nihaal wins European golf meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Local golfer Nihaal Cheema brought laurels to the city by winning the US Kids Golf European Championship in Scotland. Cheema claimed the feat in the boys’ U-7 category with a three-day score of 35-35-37.

Earlier in February, he bagged a silver medal in the World Junior Golf Championship-2024 in Marbella (Spain). He played in the boys’ U-7 category. The tournament was played over three rounds of 13 holes each. Cheema shot rounds of 55-63- 53 in the three-day event.

