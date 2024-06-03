Nihaal wins European golf meet

Chandigarh, June 2
Local golfer Nihaal Cheema brought laurels to the city by winning the US Kids Golf European Championship in Scotland. Cheema claimed the feat in the boys’ U-7 category with a three-day score of 35-35-37.
Earlier in February, he bagged a silver medal in the World Junior Golf Championship-2024 in Marbella (Spain). He played in the boys’ U-7 category. The tournament was played over three rounds of 13 holes each. Cheema shot rounds of 55-63- 53 in the three-day event.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days
In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...
Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition
Deliberate bid to justify rigging: Other INDIA bloc parties
Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu
Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...