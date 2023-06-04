NIIFT students showcase creations

Thirty-five girl students and six boys from the Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT), Mohali, showcased creations of the graduating fashion design students of the institute, which is affiliated to IK Gujral-PTU, during 'Anukama 2023' fashion show on Saturday. On the occasion, Tamanna was presented the best design award, Shreya Shubhraja was awarded for best garment construction, Moksha best commercial collection, Keshav Mangal most creative collection, Kritika Gupta best use of craft and Sonali Bajpai best use of art. A jury of industry experts selected the award winning collections. The show was choreographed by Navdeep Kaur, Head of the Fashion Design department.

The district council of the Punjab & Chandigarh College Teachers Union held a protest at Panjab University against the alleged unplanned and untimely implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in colleges. The union submitted a memorandum to members of the Senate before the start of a meeting on Saturday. Dr Surjit Singh, president of the district council, said colleges were still not ready to adapt these changes in a short period.

A plastic waste collection drive was organised by the Department of Environment Studies under the leadership of Dr Rajeev Kumar, Chairperson, as a part of the World Environment Day Week to spread the mantra of “LIFE- Lifestyle for Environment”. Masters students and research scholars from the department participated in the activity.