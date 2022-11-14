Nikhil, Ishmeet steer Chandigarh team to victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

Nikhil (209) and Ishmeet (203) scored double tons to help Chandigarh defeat Mizoram by an innings and 463 runs on the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy at the Sector 16 cricket stadium.

After resuming from their overnight total of 241/2, the local lads posted 578/8 before captain Neel declared the innings.

A fine performance by Ishmeet and Nikhil helped the hosts achieve a mammoth total. The duo also shared a 234-run partnership for the third wicket. Ishmeet scored 203 off 308 balls, studded with 22 boundaries and one six. He remained unbeaten, but had to return to pavilion due to an injury. Nikhil, meanwhile, contributed 209 off 234 balls, studded with 34 boundaries. Paras (40) was other notable scorer for the side.

Johan claimed two wickets, while Prem Layak took one for the bowling side. In reply, Mizoram failed to chase the target as Paras claimed a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick. The visitors were restricted to 62 runs.