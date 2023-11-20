Nikhil shines as Chandigarh log huge win over Tripura

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

After a scintillating batting display by Balraj and Tejvir, Nikhil came up with 10-wicket haul as Chandigarh registered a massive an inning and 236 runs win over Tripura in a Cooch Behar Trophy match held at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

In reply to Chandigarh’s first innings total of 491/6, Tripura lads were bundled out for 90 runs. Faced to follow-on, Tripura lads again failed and bundled out at 165. Chandigarh also earned the bonus seven points by the virtue of an innings win to their opponent.

Chandigarh are now scheduled to play against hosts Goa from November 24. Resuming from their overnight total of 66/6, Tripura added 24 runs before getting all out for 90. Nikhil (6/23) took the most wickets. In Tripura’s innings, Nikhil (4/36) and Paras (3/28) troubled the opponents.

UT girls face second defeat

City girls faced second defeat in the U-15 one day tournament at Vadodara. Vidarbha defeated Chandigarh by eight wickets.

