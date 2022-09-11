Nikhil's ton leads Leisure Zone to victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

A magnificent ton by Nikhil Kumar helped Leisure Zone defeat Rock Zone by 55 runs in the first match of the UTCA U-19 Boys’ One-Day Cricket Tournament, which began at Kaimbala here today.

Rock Zone opted to field first. Leisure Zone got off to a poor start with 13 runs for the loss of two wickets. However, opener Nikhil Kumar formed a partnership with other batters. Arish Sharma made 62 runs, while Nikhil scored 141 runs off 117 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and eight sixes.

Leisure Zone posted a mammoth total of 268/7 in 43 overs. Raghav (3/34) took three wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, Rock Zone was bundled out for 213 runs in 36 overs. Aditya Gonsai (71) was the highest scorer of the innings, while Raghav Verma (49) missed his half century. Deepender Singh (3/13) took maximum wickets.

In another match, Rose Zone defeated Sukhna Zone by six wickets. Rose Zone won the toss and opted to field first. Arnav Bansal (61) and Ayush Singh Rawat (56*) helped Sukhna Zone to score 223 runs for the loss of six wickets in 45 overs.

In reply, Rose Zone achieved the target in 28th over after the loss of five wickets.

18-run win for Rock Zone

Meanwhile, Rock Zone defeated Leisure Zone by 18 runs in the Senior Men’s T20 Domestic Tournament played at Tricity Sports Academy, Zirakpur, on Saturday. Rock Zone scored 145 runs for the loss of five wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Akshit Rana scored 37 runs, Jagjit Singh made 34 runs and Ankit Kaushik contributed 27 runs. For Leisure Zone, Rahul Garg (2/19) took two wickets, while Mandeep (1/11) and Rohit Danda (1/27) shared one wicket each.

In reply, Tavleen’s 68-run innings went in vain as Leisure Zone was bundled out for 127 runs for the loss of six wickets.

The second match of the tournament between Rose Zone and Sukhna Zone was abandoned due to wet ground.