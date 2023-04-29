Nikita, Nandani shine in Sec 21 school's victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Nikita Nain and Nandani Sharma came up with a brilliant overall performance to help Dev Samaj School, Sector 21, record a four-wicket win over KBS Dev Samaj Cricket Academy during the Rajrani Sharma Memorial Women’s Cricket Tournament, organised by the Chandigarh Women Cricket Association.

Batting first, KBS academy scored 114/9 in 20 overs. Nikita Nain claimed 4/22, while Nandani accounted 2/18 for the bowling side. Jashandeep Kaur (27) remained the main scorer for the side.

In reply, Dev Samaj School eves posted 116/6 in 15.4 overs. Nandani (31) remained unbeaten as her innings was studded with four boundaries and two sixes. Nikita contributed unbeaten 25 runs, studded with three boundaries to help the side log win. Kanika Yadav claimed two wickets for the bowling side. The duo raised unbeaten partnership of 58 runs for 7th wicket off 29 balls.