Nine contract coronavirus in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed nine cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. As many as 38 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

20 +ve in Panchkula

Panchkula: Fresh 20 cases of Covid were reported in the district, taking the total number of cases to 48,265. There are 48 active cases in the district. — TNS

4 cases in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh four cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 1,00,839 in the district. Eighteen patients recovered from the disease. There were 75 active cases and the death toll was 1,168.