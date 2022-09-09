Nine contract coronavirus in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed nine cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. As many as 38 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS
20 +ve in Panchkula
Panchkula: Fresh 20 cases of Covid were reported in the district, taking the total number of cases to 48,265. There are 48 active cases in the district. — TNS
4 cases in Mohali
Mohali: Fresh four cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 1,00,839 in the district. Eighteen patients recovered from the disease. There were 75 active cases and the death toll was 1,168.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men
The miners got on hills and pelted stones at police, one inj...