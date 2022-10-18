Nine councillors nominated to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit nominated nine councillors of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

Those nominated as councillors include Geeta Chauhan from Manimajra, Anil Masih, Sector 12, Chandigarh, Dr Ramneek Singh Bedi, Sector 33, Chandigarh, Amit Jindal, NAC Manimajra, Umesh Ghai, Sector 37, Chandigarh, Satinder Singh Sidhu, Sarangpur village, Dr Naresh Panchal, Behlana village, Dharminder Saini, Daria village and Mohinder Kaur, Sector 36, Chandigarh.

About nominated councillors

Nominated councillors earlier had the voting right in the mayoral polls. They played kingmaker in the mayoral elections. In January 2018, the Punjab and Haryana High Court annulled their voting right. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court. Now, they cannot vote in the polls, but can only be members of the sub-committees and can give suggestions in MC House on issues concerning the city. The nominated councillors don’t get any funds unlike elected councillors who get an annual fund of Rs80 lakh each for ward development. Nominated councillors are supposed to be from diverse professional backgrounds to give their expert advice during House meetings.

#Banwarilal Purohit