Nine-day food festival ends on musical note

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

The nine-day traditional food festival, “The Flavours of North India”, organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, concluded on a musical note at Kalagram here today.

Fascinating folk dances and folk songs of North India kept the audience spellbound. The special attraction of the morning session was instrumental musical presentations where artistes from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh played folk tunes of their respective regions. A musical group, La Carisalve, from Dominican Republic, performed live for hours.