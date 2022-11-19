Nine innovators among 46 PGI researchers feted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

Thirty-seven researchers won awards in surgical, medical and basic sciences fields for ‘Research Publications’, while nine were feted in the ‘Innovations’ category at the 9th Annual Research Day function of the PGIMER here today.

Prof M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, was the chief guest on the occasion, while Tamar Ghosh, CEO, Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, and Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT, Ropar, were the guests of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Srinivas said, “The fusion between medicine and technology is the way forward as we are focusing on the ‘Make in India’ campaign. These endeavours towards research are a step forward towards collaboration, towards bringing in fusion between medical and engineering, which is commendable as we haven’t seen these initiatives much in India.”

Complimenting the PGI for being visionary in making efforts towards collaborations, he said, “The kind of research that is on display with less resources, without scientists and despite the huge workload is appreciable.”

Those awarded for innovations were Dr Rakesh Sehgal (medical parasitology), Dr Joseph L Mathew (paediatric pulmonology), Dr Usha Dutta (gastroenterology), Dr Suchet Sachdev (transfusion medicine), Dr Tulika Gupta (anatomy), Dr Maryada Sharma (ENT), Dr Karthigeyan M (neurosurgery), Dr Sunil Kumar Bijarania (anaesthesia) and Gunjan Goyal (medical parasitology).