Nine model vaccination centres to come up in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 20

The city is preparing to establish nine model vaccination centres aimed at enhancing the immunisation process for children.

These centres, namely CHC-22, CH-45, CH-Mani Majra, HWC-Dhanas, EWS-Maloya, HWC-8, HWC-49, UHTC-52, and RHTC-Palsora, have been designed with the vision of enhancing public confidence in government hospital and dispensary immunisation services, promoting vaccine acceptance within the community and ensuring impeccable management of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), besides the maintenance of an efficient cold chain.

Dedicated space for mgmt of AEFI cases Play area: Equipped with soft toys, slides, bungee jumping, balls, and learning materials to support the psychomotor development of children

AEFI management area: Dedicated space to respond to adverse events

Breastfeeding enclosure: Ensuring privacy for lactating mothers

Entertainment facilities: For the entertainment of children and parents

Children’s library: A space for young minds to learn and explore

The registration process at these centres involves thorough checks of baby details, such as the date of birth.

A critical aspect of the vaccination centres is the state-of-the-art cold chain area where vaccines are stored within a specific temperature range of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. Staff members meticulously monitor the temperature, recording it twice a day with a thermometer placed inside the ice-lined refrigerator (ILR).

Moreover, WiFi-based temperature loggers have been strategically placed at 59 cold chain points across the city, sending real-time data to stakeholders every hour, ensuring that the vaccines are stored at an optimal temperature.

One centre already functional GMSH-16 (already functional)

CHC-22

CH-45

CH-Mani Majra

HWC-Dhanas

EWS-Maloya

HWC-8

HWC-49

UHTC-52

RHTC-Palsora

Recognising that immunisation can be a stressful experience for children, lactating mothers have been granted private spaces for breastfeeding their infants. The play area for children is equipped with a television that streams engaging cartoons to keep the little ones entertained. Additionally, a selfie corner has been set up to help a parent keep track of their ward’s vaccination schedule.

Further, the centres are fully prepared to handle any adverse events following vaccination.