NIPER student ends life after text message row

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 22

A 26-year-old PhD student of toxicology at NIPER, Mohali, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Monday evening. The deceased, identified as Om Naik, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was a student of first year.

The deceased was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room around 5.30 pm by hostel inmates. The police had to break open the doors of the room as it was found bolted from inside. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Sohana where he was declared brought dead.

A suicide note was found from the room, the police said.

The deceased was stated to be in mental distress after a controversy over his text message to a female student of the institute. The police said a few days ago, a notice was served to him to explain his position by the authorities regarding the message for which he had apologised to the girl. The police said the deceased, in his suicide note, had also apologised to his parents, friends and teachers.

The Phase 11 police have initiated further action under Section 174 of the CrPC. Phase 11 police incharge Gagandeep Singh said, “The police have sent the phone of the deceased to a forensic lab to unlock it and retrieve the data, including call details and chats, regarding the case. Further investigation is on. No written complaint has been received against anyone till now.”

The parents of the deceased have sought a fair investigation into the matter, the police said.

