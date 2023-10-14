NIPER to hold its 14th convocation

Mohali, October 13
The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), SAS Nagar (Mohali), Punjab, will be holding its 14th convocation ceremony at its convention centre on October 14.
Granules India Ltd founder Krishna Prasad Chigurupati will attend the event as the chief guest. Girish Sahni, the chairman of the board of governors, will preside over the function. A total of 284 graduating students (222 Master’s, 45 MBA and 17 PhD) will receive their degrees on the occasion.
The students will be dressed in Indian attire.
