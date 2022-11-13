NIPER world conference

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 12

Third day of an international conference on recent trends and future opportunities in pharmaceuticals, NIPER-Pharmacon-2022, saw sessions on “Therapeutic approaches for CNS diseases”, “Startups: Challenges and opportunities”, “Pharmacogenomics and precision medicine”, and “Challenges and opportunities in drug discovery and development” at the National Institute of

Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), here today.

Dr Ajit Dua, from Punjab Biotechnology Incubator here, also spoke about the “Use of isotope fingerprints in authentication of natural products”. There was a valedictory function at NIPER Convention Centre.

