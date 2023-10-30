Nipun Sharda slams ton as Chandigarh defeat Sikkim

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

Nipun Sharda came up with a brilliant ton to help Chandigarh log a 236-run win over Sikkim during the opening match of the U-23 One-Day match.

Batting first, the local side posted 338/9 in the allotted 50 overs. Nipun came up with a brilliant 105 run knock. His innings was supported by Paras (70). In reply, Sikkim lads bundled out at 102 runs. Unbeaten Regmi (30) was the top scorer for the team. Amit Shukla took three wickets and Paras two for the bowling side.

In Chandigarh, Assam registered a thrilling four-wicket victory over the mighty Bengal. Put to bat first, Bengal scored 175/9 in the stipulated 50 overs. Ayush Kumar Singh scored 62 runs. In reply, Assam, which was struggling at 46/3 at one point, was compensated by Nihar Deka (62). Assam clinched the thriller in the 48th over. Meanwhile, in another one-sided affair played at the Sector 16 cricket stadium, Uttar Pradesh defeated Meghalaya by 10 wickets. Uttar Pradesh bowlers restricted Meghalaya at 100. Soheb Siddiqui (50) and Rituraj Sharma (51) pulled off an easy win for Uttar Pradesh.

Rajasthan registered a seven-wicket win over Andhra Pradesh. Batting first, Andhra Pradesh lads scored 211. Venkat Rahul (60) and skipper V Krishna (50) remained the major run scorers for the side. Salauddin (4/35) was the pick of the bowlers. In reply, Gajraj (50), captain Anshul Garhwal (59) and unbeaten Karan Lamba (55) gave the side a comfortable victory in the 45th over.

UT eves lose to Tamil Nadu

Chandigarh girls suffered a 38-run defeat against Tamil Nadu in the Senior Women’s T20 Tournament at Vadodara. Tamil Nadu scored 139/3 with the help of MD Thirushkamani (68) and unbeaten G Kamalini (48). Kashvee Gautam took all three wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Chandigarh were restricted to 101/9 with Parushi Prabhakar (24) being the top scorer.

#Sikkim