Nipun, Yuvraj help SD Cricket Academy log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

An all-round performance by Nipun Sharda (85* runs in 76 balls & three wickets) and quick-fire 81 runs in 60 balls (4 sixes and 10 boundaries) by Yuvraj Rai helped SD Cricket Academy, Chandigarh, beat DAV Cricket Academy, Panchkula, by 6 wickets in the 3rd Late Krishna Devi Memorial North Zone U-25 Cash Prize Cricket Tournament being played at IVCA Cricket Ground, Dera Bassi, today.

Batting first, DAV Cricket Academy, Panchkula, scored 223 runs before getting all out in 44.2 overs. Opener Gurtaj Singh (56 runs), Dushyant Thaman (49 runs) and Ishmeet Singh (33 runs) were the main scorers for the side. Naman Ghai claimed 4/38, Nipun Sharda took 3/26 and Sunny Singh claimed 2/35 for the bowling side.

Chasing the total of 223 runs, SD Cricket Academy opener batsman Yuvraj Rai scored 81 off 60 balls (four sixes & 10 boundaries) and Nipun Sharda made 85 runs off 76 balls to help their team achieve the target in 29.5 overs.

