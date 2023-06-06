NIRF-2023: Panjab University drops three slots, ranked 44th

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 5

For the second consecutive year, Panjab University slipped three spots in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2023 released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) today. After attaining 41st overall rank with 51.23 points in 2022, the university dropped to the 44th positioned. However, university’s overall points improved to 53.31, against 51.23 last year. In 2021, the university had attained the 38th rank.

Staff crunch, shortage of funds key factors Shortage of faculty, lack of funds to strengthen infra are key factors for the drop. With implementation of NEP-2020, innovative skill enhancement courses will be introduced and internships in industry and field work will strengthen curriculum. — Prof Renu Vig, PU VC

The NIRF outlines a methodology drawn from a broad understanding arrived at by a core committee set up by the MHRD to identify the parameters for ranking of various universities and institutions. The parameters are: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception.

Out of 100 points, the PU scored 51.09 points in TLR, 46.65 in RPC, 75.77 in GO, 59.92 in OI and 28.52 points in Perception.

While the overall rank slipped by three spots, among the Indian universities, the PU retained the 25th rank. While the university had scored 52.80 points last year, the score improved to 54.86 this time. The PU scored 51.09 points in TLR, 46.65 in RPC, 75.77 in GO, 59.92 in OI and 43.96 points in Perception.

Dip in research rankings

In research, the PU witnessed another dip in comparison to last year. In 2022, it was ranked 29th with 50.15 points, while this time, it slipped to 33rd, but with 50.65 points. The PU improved its points in quantitative research with 41.05 points, up from last year’s 38.54, followed by a marginal increase in qualitative research with 52.17 points against 52.02 earlier. There’s a major dip in the parameter of students and faculty contribution, as the university scored 68.18 points in comparison to last year’s 66.33, while in outreach and inclusivity, the university scored 59.92 points in comparison to 61.34 gained last year. In perception, the university again witnessed a dip from 35.79 points to 30.58 this year.

Dismal show in engg, mgmt

The PU witnessed a major drop in engineering and management rankings. In engineering, the university, which was positioned 92nd in the last ranking, failed to find a mention among the top 100 institutes. Initially, the list showed the PU at the 97th position, but it was revised later and the 97th rank was claimed by Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM).

In management, the university slipped to 82nd rank from last year’s 67th. This year, the university scored 50.99, 31.96, 69.86, 51.01 and 20.8 points, respectively, in the above parameters in comparison to last year’s 56.32, 29.47, 66.45, 60.45 and 18.23 points, respectively.

Fares poorly in pharmacy

Another embarrassment came from the pharmacy department as the university dropped to the eight rank in comparison to last year’s third. The university scored 66.38, 76.02, 71.90, 71.63 and 80.85 points in comparison to 74.01, 78.42, 73.34, 71.98 and 86.94, respectively.

In dental, the university attained the 34th rank with 51.21 points. In 2020, the dental department had ranked 28th with 53.09 points. In the law stream, it failed to figure among the top 100 institutions.

Prof Sanjeev Sharma, Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, PU, said: “We have maintained our position among universities at the 25th spot. On all five parameters, our scores have improved and we are in the bracket of 11 to 50 in innovation ranking of all higher education institutions.”

Among private universities, Chandigarh University, Gharuan, claimed the overall 45th rank with 53.29 points. It gained three points to finishing right below the PU. Among universities, it was placed 27th (63.55 TLR, 25.22 RPC, 75.62 GO, 80.27 OI, 48.63 perception), two spots below the PU. In engineering, the CU claimed the 38th position, while in management, it secured the 36th position. In pharmacy, it got the 34th position and in architecture, it claimed the 15th position.

Chitkara University was placed in the overall 101-115 rank bracket. In engineering, it claimed 92nd position, while in management it secured the 64th rank. In pharmacy, it was placed 16th with 70.17 points in TLR, 57.88 in RPC, 57.58 in GO, 63.40 in OI and 63.13 in perception, while in architecture, the institute secured 30th position.

“Our university featured among the top 100 institutions on many platforms. We will try to perform better next year with an aggressive approach,” said Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro chancellor, Chitkara University.

Similarly, Satnam Singh Sandhu, chancellor, Chandigarh University, said: “The university has created an innovation and research-oriented ecosystem. We will provide freedom to our faculty and students to improve rankings further in coming years.”

NIPER loses two positions

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, ranked overall sixth with 73.68 points among the best performing institutes in pharmacy. The institute bagged the honours, securing 77.11, 58.85, 82.76, 65.49 and 97.02 points in the set parameters. Last year, it was ranked fourth with 75.58 points.

The Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Mohali, got overall 51st rank (63.52 TLR, 33.60 RPC, 68.58 GO, 72.34 OI, 17.73 perception). In research, the intuition secured 50th rank (43.60 TLR, 27.59 RPC, 55.16 GO, 72.34 OI, 35.27 perception).

The Army Institute of Law, Sector 68, also featured in the NIRF by claiming 26th rank (55.91 TLR, 5.44RPC, 56.74 GO, 68.57 OI and 34.18 perception) with overall 47.65 points.

Home Science College placed 52nd