NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, June 5
Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, slipped down three positions — to 44th rank — in the list of educational institutions of the latest National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2023, ranking, released by Union Education Ministry on Monday.
Last year, PU was ranked 41.
Chandigarh University (CU), Punjab, — a private university — has been ranked 45 in the overall top 100 educational institute in the country, while LPU Jalandhar ranks 46.
GNDU Amritsar ranked 87, while Panjab Agriculture University Ludhiana is ranked 74 in list.
In Pharmacy category, Panjab University slipped to eighth position in the latest rankings. Last year, PU was on third position. The pharmacy category was topped by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad.
However, in some good news for the region, PGI Chandigarh is ranked as the second best medical institute in country.
It is for the sixth time in a row that PGI Chandigarh has been ranked the second best medical institute in the NIRF ranking. AIIMS Delhi had been ranked the best medical institute in the country, according to the NIRF ranking.
