 NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank : The Tribune India

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

PGI Chandigarh ranked second best medical institute in country

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, June 5

Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, slipped down three positions — to 44th rank — in the list of educational institutions of the latest National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2023, ranking, released by Union Education Ministry on Monday.

Last year, PU was ranked 41.

Chandigarh University (CU), Punjab, — a private university — has been ranked 45 in the overall top 100 educational institute in the country, while LPU Jalandhar ranks 46.

GNDU Amritsar ranked 87, while Panjab Agriculture University Ludhiana is ranked 74 in list.

In Pharmacy category, Panjab University slipped to eighth position in the latest rankings. Last year, PU was on third position. The pharmacy category was topped by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad.

However, in some good news for the region, PGI Chandigarh is ranked as the second best medical institute in country.

It is for the sixth time in a row that PGI Chandigarh has been ranked the second best medical institute in the NIRF ranking. AIIMS Delhi had been ranked the best medical institute in the country, according to the NIRF ranking.

#Panjab University Chandigarh #PGI Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian-origin father-son duo arrested for assaulting, exploiting teenage girls in Canada

2
Nation

Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired

3
Entertainment

Big-screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94; PM Modi pays tributes

4
Haryana

Viral video: Gurugram edtech firm 'locks' employees; company responds

5
Nation

Odisha train tragedy: Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

6
Punjab

540-MW Goindwal Sahib thermal plant on the block

7
Himachal

No green nod, 219-km HP 4-lane project stalled

8
Nation

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

9
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

10
Nation

AFT issues warrants against Maj Gen, financial adviser for disobeying order

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Wrestler Sakshi Malik ends protest, to resume railways duty, 2 days after meeting Amit Shah

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Asks not to spread fake news amid reports of her distancing ...

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 32-year-old murder case

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

On August 3, 1991, Congress leader and brother of former MLA...

Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

India-US focus: Co-development and co-production of military technology

Technology sharing agreement to be negotiated

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

Miscreants hurled abuses at gunmen in the vehicle and even h...

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

PGI Chandigarh ranked second best medical institute in count...


Cities

View All

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Philanthropist Bhagat Puran Singh's profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Nihangs scuffle with cops at Taran Wala bridge, case filed

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Chandigarh: Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Chandigarh: Dog electrocuted by livewire in fence, house occupant booked

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

Over 30 held as security guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida

2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh’s escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

591 stubble-burning cases in Jalandhar district so far

Cleaner murders driver, sets body on fire

Open House: Do you see more accountability and transparency in the government offices now?

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Two groups clash over trivial issue

Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala

Over 70 units of blood collected