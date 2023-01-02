Niyati stuns top seed at tennis juniors' meet

Chandigarh, January 1
Fifth seed Niyati Kukreti toppled top seed Durganshi Kumar in straight sets during a girls’ final qualifying round of the ongoing J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (J3) Tournament, at the CLTA Complex, Sector 10, today.
Niyati recorded a 6-3 6-1 win to sail into the final qualifying round. Second seed Asmi Adkar, meanwhile, moved ahead by defeating Sally Prashantkumar Thakkar 6-2 6-3, whereas Riya Sachdeva outplayed Nemha Sarah Kispotta 6-1 6-4.
Sixth seed Aishwarya Jadhav faced a tough resistance from Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi before logging a 6-4 6-7(3) (10-7) victory.
In the boys’ category, top seed Adam Bojkovic of USA continued his winning streak by defeating Indian contender Navya Verma 6-3 6-0. Second seed Jaishnav Shinde outplayed sixth seed Samarth Sahita 6-2 6-4 and Sehaj Singh Panwar routed Jai Dutta 6-2 6-0. Seventh seed Akiladeshwari K Mahalingam logged a comeback 3-6 6-3 (10-2) win over Singapore’s Adavait Mantri.
Results: Final qualifying
Boys: Adam Bojkovic (USA) bt Navya Verma (India) 6-3 6-0, Jaishnav Shinde (India) bt Samarth Sahita (India) 6-2 6-4,
Sehaj Singh Panwar (India) bt Jai Dutta (USA) 6-2 6-0, Akiladeshwari K Mahalingam (India) bt Adavait Mantri (Singapore) 3-6 6-3 (10-2).
Girls: Niyati Kukreti (India) bt Durganshi Kumar (India) 6-3 6-1, Asmi Adkar (India) bt Sally Prashantkumar Thakkar (India) 6-2 6-3, Riya Sachdeva (India) bt Nemha Sarah Kispotta (India) 6-1 6-4, Aishwarya Jadhav (India) bt Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi (India) 6-4 6-7(3) (10-7).
