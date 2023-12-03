Nizami Bandhu mesmerise Chandigarh Golf Club audience

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

Renowned Sufi band Nizami Bandhu performed at Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) here this evening.

Chand Nizami, Shadad Faridi Nizami and Sohrab Faridi Nizami are solely dedicated to the qawwalis written by poet Amir Khusro in honour of Nizammuddin Aulia.

The band shot to fame with their first screen appearance in 2011 with Ranbir Kapoor in “Kun Faya Kun” for the movie Rockstar. In 2015, they again sung “Aaj Rang Hai” for the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The event, organised in collaboration with the CGC, marked the 70th anniversary celebrations of Bahrisons Booksellers.