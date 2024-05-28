NK Sharma’s wife, brother slam AAP, Congress

Dera Bassi, May 27
Babita Sharma, the wife of NK Sharma, who is the SAD candidate for the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, today campaigned for him in different colonies of Dera Bassi.
She slammed the AAP government for not fulfilling the promise of giving monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all women above 18 years of age. “Political parties, who misled women, have no right to seek votes. Earlier, the Congress government stopped the schemes that the SAD government had started in the interest of women,” she said.
In Lalru, NK Sharma’s brother Dharmendra Sharma targeted Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi. He alleged that Gandhi was contesting the election with the support of corrupt people while claiming honesty. He added that Deepender Singh Dhillon was running Gandhi’s election campaign in the Dera Bassi constituency. “Dhillon’s brother Kikki Dhillon has been in the custody of the Vigilance Bureau,” he said.
