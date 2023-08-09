No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers on tour to Delhi: Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

Taking cost-cutting measures, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has prohibited air travel and stay at star hotels for officers on tour to Delhi.

The letter sent to the UT Adviser states, “As responsible officers, it is our moral duty that public money shouldn’t be squandered and wasteful expenditure shouldn’t be accepted at any cost.”

Recently, a news item appeared in a section of media relating to the expenses incurred by the officers of the UT Administration. In the news item, it was reported that officers stayed in five-star hotels in Delhi and travelled by business class in commercial flights.

“After careful consideration of the present circumstances, from henceforth, it is directed that no air travel is allowed to Delhi. All the officials travelling to Delhi would travel by Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains. Further, officials will stay at UT Guest House, Punjab Bhawan, or Haryana Bhawan but not in any star hotels,” stated Purohit.

As per details, UT Adviser Dharama Pal spent a whopping Rs 16 lakh on travel during 32 trips, of which 28 were just on Chandigarh-Delhi route, in the past more than two years. These details were obtained under Right to Information Act (RTI) Act.

Even a three-day trip cost Rs 60,000 just in Delhi.

As per information obtained under the RTI, the reasons cited in the majority of the transport bills “to discuss or pursue pending issues of Chandigarh with concerned Ministries”.

