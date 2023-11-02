Chandigarh Railway Station upgrade: No approval to felling of trees, external development work hangs fire

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, November 1

While the upgrading of the Chandigarh junction railway station and the lighthouse project is progressing, the felling of trees for a parking facility is yet to get the UT administration’s nod.

The PMC (project management consultant) tender for the project was awarded on December 8 last year, and the right of way was handed over on December 23. Even before the appointed date of January 11, 2023, Railways authorities had sought the administration’s approval for external development and parking facilities.

The parking area will include space for both private cars and hired vehicles, auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers, cycles and buses. A total of 12,546 square metres have been earmarked for parking on the Chandigarh side and 11,964 square metres on the Panchkula side.

A Railways official said, “The foundation work of station buildings on both sides has been completed. The erection of beams and columns up to the first floor is complete on the Chandigarh side, while the work is finished up to the fourth floor on the Panchkula side. But activities related to the external development and parking have been delayed since we are yet to get the administration’s nod for the felling of trees.”

He further said, “Going by the current pace of work, the project is expected to be completed by March next year, way before the April 10 deadline… if we manage to get permission from the administration in time.” On the Chandigarh side, the civic work will be completed in January, while on the Panchkula side, it might be finished a month before that, he added.