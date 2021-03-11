No bar on granting fitness certificate to over 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 21

In a major relief to owners of diesel vehicles, including commercial vehicles, the State Transport Department has clarified that there is no bar on granting fitness certificate to diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old.

On February 2, transporters had raised the issue of the RTA, Panchkula, not allowing the renewal of fitness certificate of old vehicles. Advocate Vijay Bansal took up the matter with the Transport Commissioner. He said there was no one in Panchkula district to certify the fitness of diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old.

Now, the Transport Commissioner has issued an order to the RTA that there is no hindrance in the renewal of diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years old.

Bansal said in 2015, the National Green Tribunal had banned the plying of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi NCR, and the RTA, Panchkula, was not renewing the fitness of old vehicles citing these orders.